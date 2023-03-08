Assistance available for Clarksville-Montgomery County Residents Affected by Storm on March 3rd

Montgomery County, TN – An informal “unmet needs committee” met this morning to identify resources available to those impacted by the storm and who meet the eligibility criteria for assistance.

An informal “unmet needs committee,” led and coordinated by local United Way Executive Director Valerie Guzman, met this morning to identify resources available to those impacted by the storm and who meet the eligibility criteria for assistance. They covered resources for home repairs, help with electric bills, food replacement, damage assessment, and other services.

City of Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts reached out to Guzman and City Housing Director Dennis Newburn over the weekend to share some concerns on behalf of residents. The first meeting called by Guzman on Monday included County Emergency Management Assistant Director Rodney Grimsley, Newburn, and Guzman. Guzman expanded the group in today’s meeting to include representatives from local community agencies.

Mayor Pitts and Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden communicated and expressed their united commitment to using County and City resources to help people needing storm-related assistance.

Home Repairs and Debris Removal

Call Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) at 931.245.2988 to report significant damage to your home. Volunteers are onsite to answer calls from 8:00am – 4:00p.m. Leave a message if someone does not pick up.

If your owner-occupied home has weatherhead or roof damage and you meet the income qualifications, the City of Clarksville’s Neighborhood and Community Services may be able to help pay for the repairs if you live within the city limits. Call 931.648.6133 for more information.

Food Replacement

If you were without power for more than 48 hours because of the weather event, community agencies are helping to fill in the gap to replace grocery items for those who meet the income criteria.

First Presbyterian Church has 40 food boxes available that are donated from Loaves and Fishes. To get a box, call Crisis 211 at 931.648.1000. The boxes will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Operation Stand Down at 115 Second Street has food resources available for military veterans. Call (931.896.2184 for more information.

Urban Ministries, located at 217 South Third Street, will provide food and other resources. They can also assist in connecting with SNAP for replacement food stamps and families who may need SNAP services temporarily. Call 931.648.9090 for details.

Family Outreach Ministries is offering food for those affected by the storms. Call 931.444.7205 for details.

Electric Bills

Those without power for more than 72 hours in the City limits can contact Neighborhood and Community Services at 931-648-6133 to check on eligibility for financial assistance. Residents who live in Montgomery County outside the City limits can call the United Way to check on eligibility for financial assistance at 931-647-4291.

Assessment Team

Members of Team Rubicon, an independent organization made up mostly of military veterans, who specialize in clean-up efforts in communities following weather events, will be in the community taking photos and assessing possible needs for Clarksville, Montgomery County.

Additional Services

The American Red Cross offers various services following weather events and can be reached at 800-733-2767.

YAIPak is loaning generators and equipment to assist with clean-up efforts. Call 615-559-7710 for details.

Manna Café has small household appliances and other household goods for those affected by the storm. Call 931-933-0970 for info.

Please check for updates on the Montgomery County, Tennessee, and City of Clarksville social media pages.