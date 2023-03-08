Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf plays in Sea Palms Invitational starting Thursday

Clarksville TN – For the second-straight season, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team is set to tee it up at Western Carolina’s Sea Palms Invitational, Thursday-Saturday, at the Sea Palms Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Austin Peay State University will be joined by ASUN Conference foes Bellarmine and Jacksonville State at the par-71, 6,664-yard track. Augusta, Belmont, Central Florida, Davidson, High Point, Marshall, Morehead State, Murray State, Radford, Richmond, Siena, USC Upstate, Weber State, Western Kentucky, Wright State, and Xavier round out the 20-team, 120-golfer field.

At last year’s Sea Palms Invitational, the Governors finished in 17th place with a team score of 914. Chase Korte led the APSU Govs with a score of 219 and a 13th-place finish, while Adam Van Raden posted a score of 225 and finished in 44th.

This year, Jakob Falk Schollert and his team-leading 72.40 stroke average will lead the Governors off the first tee. Falk Schollert has played in all five tournaments for the APSU Govs this season with all 15 rounds he has played counting towards the team score. Falk Schollert and Reece Britt led Austin Peay State University last time out, finishing tied for ninth at the Mickey Mouse Intercollegiate with scores of 217.

Britt is next in line for head coach Robbie Wilson. In 15 rounds played, Britt has carded 14 rounds that have counted towards the team score and a 72.87 stroke average, which is the second-best mark on the team.

Also with 14 counting rounds in 15 rounds played, Van Raden is next on the tee for Austin Peay State University. Van Raden carded a 226 and finished in 51st last time out at Disney’s Palm Golf Course and has played to a 74.40 stroke average this season.

In the No. 4 spot for the Governors, Daniel Love is back in the lineup for the first time since UT Martin’s Grover Page Classic, on September 19th-20th. Love has played six rounds this season, with all six counting towards APSU’s score, while posting a 75.83 stroke average.

Rounding out the lineup, Micah Knisley makes his second appearance of the season and his first appearance of the spring. In the final event of the fall schedule, Knisley finished in 54th place with a score of 230 at the Xavier Invitational. Knisley has a career 75.56 stroke average but has played to a 76.67 average with two counting rounds this season.

Finally, Logan Spurrier will play as an individual for the Governors after making his season debut last time out at the Mickey Mouse Intercollegiate. Spurrier finished tied for 68th with a score of 231 at Disney while posting a career-low 18-hole score of 75 in the final round and a career-low 54-hole score of 231.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with High Point, Richmond, and USC Upstate for the first two rounds of the tournament and will tee off on No. 10 on Thursday at 10.00am CT, and off No. 1 on Friday at 8:10am CT.

There are 18 holes scheduled for each of the three days of the event. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

For news and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.