DinoTrek returns to the Nashville Zoo

Nashville, TN – The prehistoric beasts are returning this spring and summer at Nashville Zoo’s fourth installation of DinoTrek. Going now through July 30th, guests will have a chance to embark on a journey from the past and venture through a wooded forest alongside more than 20 life-size animatronic dinosaurs.

DinoTrek begins at a hidden entrance near the Zoo’s Historic Grassmere Home and Farm and winds along a path where guests discover life-like Jurassic beasts. The animatronic dinosaurs move, growl, hiss, roar and even spit making this a must-see experience. Educational signage located by each dinosaur will allow dino-enthusiasts to learn fun facts about their familiar favorites and lesser-known dinosaurs.

The dinosaurs are built on a steel frame by Texas-based Billings Productions Inc. and covered in intricately painted epoxy skin. New species to DinoTrek will include Brachiosaurus, Deltadromeus, Dimetrodon, Giganotosaurus, Iguanodon, Ornithomimus, Plateosaurus, Stegosaurus, Therizinosaurus and Triceratops. Returning favorites include Baryonyx, Coelophysis, Dilphosaurus, Megalosaurus, Pachyrhinosaurus and Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Billings Productions Inc. is a world leader in the design and development of animatronic exhibits for zoos, museums, botanical gardens and theme parks. Their company aims to promote awareness of prehistoric life and endangered wildlife for all ages, and Nashville Zoo is excited to partner with them once again for DinoTrek.

Admission to DinoTrek is $4.00 per person and children under 2 years old are free. Tickets will be available for purchase online, at the Zoo’s Entry Village, and at the entrance to the exhibit.

For more information on DinoTrek, visit www.nashvillezoo.org/dinotrek.

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, exemplifying the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. Nashville Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives in our backyard as well as around the world.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors, the Zoo is ranked the number one tourist attraction in Middle Tennessee and welcomes more than one million guests annually. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike just six miles south of downtown.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit nashvillezoo.org.