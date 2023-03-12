APSU Men’s Tennis loses at Chattanooga, 6-0

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team fell to Chattanooga 6-0, Saturday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.
The Governors dropped a pair of 6-2 doubles decisions, earning Chattanooga the match’s first point. Freshmen Sota Minami and Javier Tortajada fell from the No. 2 position, while Bodi van Galen and Hogan Stoker dropped their match from the No. 3 court.
Austin Peay (2-7) fell in straight sets to the Mocs across its No. 2-5 singles positions. Minami’s match from the No. 1 court went unfinished with UTC’s Kerim Hyatt leading 6-4, 3-4.
Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team will conclude their five-match homestand against Doane on Tuesday with a 1:00pm match at the Governors Tennis Courts.
Results vs. Chattanooga
Doubles
- Giovanni Becchis / Tom Bolton vs. Simon Labbe / Peyton Getti, Unfinished at 5-2
- Kerim Hyatt / Kristof Kincses def. Sota Minami / Javier Tortajada, 6-2
- Ryan Mudre / Jordan McClure def. Bodi van Galen / Hogan Stoker, 6-2
Singles
- Kerim Hyatt vs. Sota Minami, Unfinished at 6-4, 3-4
- Gabriel Castillo def. Giovanni Becchis, 6-2, 6-0
- Simon Labbe def. Tom Bolton, 6-4, 6-2
- Peyton Gatti def. Javier Tortajada, 6-3, 6-2
- Ryan Mudre def. Bodi van Galen, 6-2, 6-2
Cortland Grove def.