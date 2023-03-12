45.3 F
Clarksville
Sunday, March 12, 2023
APSU Men’s Tennis loses at Chattanooga, 6-0

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis falls to Chattanooga, 6-0. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis falls to Chattanooga, 6-0. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team fell to Chattanooga 6-0, Saturday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

The Governors dropped a pair of 6-2 doubles decisions, earning Chattanooga the match’s first point. Freshmen Sota Minami and Javier Tortajada fell from the No. 2 position, while Bodi van Galen and Hogan Stoker dropped their match from the No. 3 court.


Austin Peay (2-7) fell in straight sets to the Mocs across its No. 2-5 singles positions. Minami’s match from the No. 1 court went unfinished with UTC’s Kerim Hyatt leading 6-4, 3-4.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team will conclude their five-match homestand against Doane on Tuesday with a 1:00pm match at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

Results vs. Chattanooga

Doubles

  1. Giovanni Becchis / Tom Bolton vs. Simon Labbe / Peyton Getti, Unfinished at 5-2
  2. Kerim Hyatt / Kristof Kincses def. Sota Minami / Javier Tortajada, 6-2
  3. Ryan Mudre / Jordan McClure def. Bodi van Galen / Hogan Stoker, 6-2

Singles

  1. Kerim Hyatt vs. Sota Minami, Unfinished at 6-4, 3-4
  2. Gabriel Castillo def. Giovanni Becchis, 6-2, 6-0
  3. Simon Labbe def. Tom Bolton, 6-4, 6-2
  4. Peyton Gatti def. Javier Tortajada, 6-3, 6-2
  5. Ryan Mudre def. Bodi van Galen, 6-2, 6-2

Cortland Grove def. 

