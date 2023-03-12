APSU Men’s Tennis loses at Chattanooga, 6-0

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team fell to Chattanooga 6-0, Saturday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

The Governors dropped a pair of 6-2 doubles decisions, earning Chattanooga the match’s first point. Freshmen Sota Minami and Javier Tortajada fell from the No. 2 position, while Bodi van Galen and Hogan Stoker dropped their match from the No. 3 court.

Austin Peay (2-7) fell in straight sets to the Mocs across its No. 2-5 singles positions. Minami’s match from the No. 1 court went unfinished with UTC’s Kerim Hyatt leading 6-4, 3-4.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team will conclude their five-match homestand against Doane on Tuesday with a 1:00pm match at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Results vs. Chattanooga

Doubles

Singles

Cortland Grove def.