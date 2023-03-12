APSU Women’s Golf leads after opening round at Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate

Sevierville, TN – After firing an opening-round 293, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team holds a five-shot lead with Taylor Dedmen tied for the tournament lead after shooting a two-under 69, Sunday, at Tennessee Tech’s Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate on the par-71, 5,803-yard Highlands Course at the Sevierville Golf Club.

Austin Peay State University leads second-place North Alabama by five shots and is nine shots ahead of third-place Dalton State. Dayton is in fourth place with a score of 303 while Radford and Oklahoma City are tied for fifth place with scores of 304.

“It was a really solid day all around,” said APSU head coach Jessica Combs. “We had a lot of birdies, but also a few too many bogies that we can limit in the next couple of days. Taylor is striking the ball so well and it’s good to see her back at the top of the leaderboard where she belongs!”

Dedmen carded six birdies in the opening round and is tied with North Georgia’s Madeline Ananthasane for the tournament lead. Dedmen’s score of 69 is tied for the fifth-best 18-hole score in program history and marks the fifth time in her Austin Peay career that she has posted a round in the 60s.

Shelby Pleasant used a pair of birdies in the opening round to shoot a three-over 74 and finish the day tied for 10th place. Erica Scutt and Kady Foshaug rounded out the counting scores for the Governors with both carding a four-over 75 to finish the opening round tied for 15th place.

Rounding out the lineup for APSU, Kaley Campbell shot a nine-over 80 and is tied for 50th after 18 holes.

After the first round, Austin Peay State University leads the tournament with 15 birdies with Dedmen carding a tournament-best six birdies as an individual. Scutt is also tied for second in the field with five birdies through 18 holes.

The APSU Govs also leads the tournament in par-three scoring (+4) and par-five scoring (-2) with Dedmen holding the individual lead in par-three scoring (-1) and par-five scoring (-3). Scutt also played the par fives at two-under par and is tied second for the field in that category.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with North Alabama and Dalton State for the second round of the tournament, which begins with a Monday 9:00am shotgun start. There are 18 holes scheduled for each of the three days of the event. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

For news and results, follow the APSU women’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsWGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.