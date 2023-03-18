Roxy Regional Theatre performs “Sloshed-Speare: Romeo & Juliet” Wednesday, March 22nd

Clarksville, TN – We’re looking to spread the word of the Bard in a fun, engaging, and entertaining way with our new series here at the Roxy Regional Theatre. SLOSHED-SPEARE incorporates an abridged Shakespeare play — with some adult beverages thrown in!

Next up is Romeo & Juliet this coming Wednesday, March 22nd at 7:00pm. In this perennial favorite, an age-old vendetta between two powerful families erupts into bloodshed. A group of masked Montagues risk further conflict by gatecrashing a Capulet party.

A young lovesick Romeo Montague falls instantly in love with Juliet Capulet, who is due to marry her father’s choice, the County Paris. With the help of Juliet’s nurse, the women arrange for the couple to marry the next day, but Romeo’s attempt to halt a street fight leads to the death of Juliet’s own cousin, Tybalt, for which Romeo is banished. In order to be together, the two lovers must be prepared to risk everything.

With every donation of $5.00 or more from you all in our audience, our players — Ryan Bowie, Allison Graham, David Graham, Donald Groves, Johnny Kroll, Emily Ruck, Melissa Schaffner, Meghann Shoulders, Kenneth L. Waters, Jr., Jen Workman and more! — can receive life-saving sustenance in the form of liquid libation.

Thus, they become inebriated throughout the performance, not only for your entertainment but, more importantly, for your education. Join us while we entertain and educate audiences with a fresh and modern-ish take on the works of the literary lush himself, William Shakespeare!

While SLOSHED-SPEARE incorporates the consumption of alcoholic beverages, we advocate and encourage the need for responsible drinking and designated drivers. Furthermore, we require all players to have a designated driver for every performance. If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1.800.662.4357.

Tickets are $25.00 and may be reserved online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain).



Health And Safety Precautions

While not required in the 40th Anniversary Season, we welcome and encourage masks for all patrons and visitors. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.