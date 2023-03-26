Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis drops Lipscomb in straight sets

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team earned a 7-0 victory against Lipscomb, Saturday, at the Governors Tennis Courts to earn its first ASUN Conference home win.

Asia Fontana and Yu-Hua Cheng gave Austin Peay (11-4, 2-1 ASUN) the early doubles advantage following a 6-1 win from the No. 3 court, while Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov secured the matches first point following a 6-2 win from the No. 2 position. Jana Leder and Melody Hefti’s match from the No. 1 court went unfinished while the duo led, 5-2.

Hefti extended APSU’s lead early in singles, winning her eight-straight match in a 6-1, 6-4 victory against Lipscomb’s (7-8, 2-1 ASUN) Anja Trbeznik. Baranov then earned her 13th-straight win in No. 4 singles, defeating LU’s Liza Diachenko, 6-4, 6-3.

Torrealba won 7-6 (5), 7-5 to secure the win from the No. 2 court. With the win already in hand, Leder won 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, and both Yu-Hua Cheng and Fontana came away with straight-set victories from the No. 5 and No. 6 positions, respectively.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team prepares for a quick turnaround, as its hosts Eastern Kentucky in a Sunday 2:00pm match at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Results vs. Lipscomb

Doubles

Order of finish: 3, 2*

Singles

Order of finish: 3, 4, 2*, 1, 5, 6