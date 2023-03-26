48.2 F
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis drops Lipscomb in straight sets

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis sweeps Lipscomb, cruises to first ASUN home win. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team earned a 7-0 victory against Lipscomb, Saturday, at the Governors Tennis Courts to earn its first ASUN Conference home win.

Asia Fontana and Yu-Hua Cheng gave Austin Peay (11-4, 2-1 ASUN) the early doubles advantage following a 6-1 win from the No. 3 court, while Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov secured the matches first point following a 6-2 win from the No. 2 position. Jana Leder and Melody Hefti’s match from the No. 1 court went unfinished while the duo led, 5-2.


Hefti extended APSU’s lead early in singles, winning her eight-straight match in a 6-1, 6-4 victory against Lipscomb’s (7-8, 2-1 ASUN) Anja Trbeznik. Baranov then earned her 13th-straight win in No. 4 singles, defeating LU’s Liza Diachenko, 6-4, 6-3. 

Torrealba won 7-6 (5), 7-5 to secure the win from the No. 2 court. With the win already in hand, Leder won 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, and both Yu-Hua Cheng and Fontana came away with straight-set victories from the No. 5 and No. 6 positions, respectively.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team prepares for a quick turnaround, as its hosts Eastern Kentucky in a Sunday 2:00pm match at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Results vs. Lipscomb

Doubles

  1. Jana Leder / Melody Hefti vs. Sasha Dobranos / Anja Trebznik, Unfinished at 5-2
  2. Denise Torrealba / Sophia Baranov def. Alina Cheriaieva / Sofiia Paladi, 6-2 
  3. Yu-Hua Cheng / Asia Fontana def. Perri Howard / Lizia Diachenko, 6-1 

Order of finish: 3, 2*


Singles

  1. Jana Leder def. Sasha Dobranos, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4
  2. Denise Torrealba def. Sofiia Paladi, 7-6 (7-5), 7-5
  3. Melody Hefti def. Anja Trbeznik, 6-1, 6-4
  4. Sophia Baranov def. Liza Diachenko, 6-4, 6-3
  5. Yu-Hua Cheng def. Alina Cherniaieva, 6-1, 6-1
  6. Asia Fontana def. Taisia Yakunina, 6-2, 6-3

Order of finish: 3, 4, 2*, 1, 5, 6

