Austin Peay State University Football to hold Red & Black game this Saturday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team wraps up spring practice when it plays it’s annual Red & Black Spring Game, presented by ECHO Power Engineering, on Saturday, April 15th, 2023, at Fortera Stadium. The game begins at 9:30am.

The Red & Black Spring game is free for all of Stacheville to attend.

For the second-straight season, Austin Peay State University Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison will draft and coach the Red Team while APSU President Dr. Michael Licari will lead the Black Team.

Harrison and the Red Team won last year’s spring game on a Maddux Trujillo walk-off field goal at Fort Campbell’s Fryar Stadium. Joining Harrison and Licari on the sidelines this season are a number of people from the Austin Peay State University and Clarksville communities, the complete coaching staffs are listed below:

Red Team

Gerald Harrison – APSUVice President & Director of Athletics

Corey Gipson – Head Men’s Basketball Coach

Teresa Prendes Walls – Director of Sport Psychology

Chardé Hudspeth – Academic Coordinator

Jordan Smalley – Pastor, LifePoint Church

Derek Smith, Lead Pastor, Living Hope

Black Team

Dr. Michael Licari, Austin Peay President

Brittany Young, Head Women’s Basketball Coach

Dr. Kristal McGreggor, Associate Director of Athletics for Student-Athlete Success

Trey Price – Academic Coordinator

Dr. Jennifer Thayer – Assistant Professor; Accounting, Finance, & Economics

Vince Ruta – Gov Development Leader

Harrison and Licari will join head coach Scotty Walden and the Austin Peay State University football coaching staff to draft their teams on Friday morning, the rosters will be announced later that day on Twitter (@GovsFB) and LetsGoPeay.com.

In addition to concessions being open at Fortera Stadium, Kelly’s Big Burger and Kona Ice will have food trucks at the Joe and Cathi Maynard Athletic Complex to provide several dining options.

Fans also can renew their football season tickets for the 2023 season or make a $25.00 first deposit on new season tickets at Saturday’s game. All individuals that renew their season tickets or make a first deposit on new tickets before May 19th will receive an exclusive renewal gift. After May 19th, all seats will become available for those who made a first deposit during the renewal period and for new season ticket sales.

Following the Red & Black Spring Game, fans are invited to stick around for a number of other events happening on campus. Austin Peay State University’s baseball team hosts a 1:00pm ASUN Conference battle with Queens.

The APSU beach volleyball team takes on Jacksonville State at 10:00am before Senior Day Ceremonies and a 2:00pm match against Chattanooga.

Finally, the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team hosts the first round of the ASUN Conference Tournament when it plays a 3:00pm match against Queens.