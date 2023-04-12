Clarksville Police Department looks to identify Vandalism, Attempted Burglary Suspects

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating two separate attempted burglaries and vandalism reports that occurred on April 9th, 2023, at approximately 2:46am.

Video cameras at one of the businesses located at 715 South Riverside Drive (Taylor Mart) showed a female wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and glasses breaking the glass on the front door.

She ran off, and a short time later, two individuals were at 211 North Riverside Drive (King Smoke Shop) and attempted to break into that business as well.

The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Sergeant Coleman at 931.648.0656, ext. 5589, or Detective Brisson at 931.648.0656, ext. 5718.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.