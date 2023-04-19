Clarksville’s Customs House Museum May 2023 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Come explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science, and history.

Some of the events in May at the Museum include Pearl of the Orient: Celebrating the Early Cultures of the Philippines, Kitty Harvill: New to the Collection, Waiting Room: A Print Series by Belgin Yucelen, Elena Burykina: Brushed Expressions, Jazz in June: An Evening with Kat Anderson, Storytime & Craft.

Customs House Museum Exhibits

Pearl of the Orient: Celebrating the Early Cultures of the Philippines

May 15th – July 23rd | Lobby

Curated with members of our local AAPI community, this exhibit explores the various Indigenous cultures of the Philippines through languages, photographs, maps, clothing, and other artifacts.

Kitty Harvill: New to the Collection

May 23rd – August 27th | Jostens Gallery

Kitty Harvill is an award-winning wildlife artist and illustrator. This exhibit features nine original watercolors of endangered animals, created during her time in Brazil. Since 2016, Harvill has led a group of like-minded artists through ABUN – Artists & Biologists Unite for Nature. Her work is included in collections throughout the United States, Brazil, Germany and Singapore.

Waiting Room: A Print Series by Belgin Yucelen

Through May 20th | Harvill Gallery

Created by the artist during the 2020 shutdown, Waiting Room is a print series depicting people in isolation and their windows to the outside, beyond reach. Originally from Turkey and now based in Colorado, Belgin Yucelen’s art remains true to the desire to create meaning and beauty in subtle simplicity.

Elena Burykina: Brushed Expressions

Through May 21st | Jostens Gallery

Elena Burykina is a figurative artist based in Chattanooga. As a child in Ukraine, she received a classical art education which she used for over a decade as an architect. Now as a full-time artist, her focus is portraiture, where she seeks a connection with the model to explore their personalities, moods and thoughts.

Nature’s Blueprints: Biomimicry in Art and Design

Through May 25th | Orgain & Bruner Galleries

The forms, patterns and processes found in the natural world can inspire our design of everything from clothing to skyscrapers. This exhibit brings together art and design with environmental science using artifacts, artworks and photography, as well as interactive learning stations.

The Poetry Around Us: Women Painting the Outdoors

Through May 28th | Crouch Gallery

Capturing the beauty of the outdoors across painting mediums and geographical locations, this invitational exhibit features works of art from more than a dozen award-winning, nationally-recognized women artists.

Month of the Military Child Art Show

Through May 31st | Memory Lane

April is Month of the Military Child, a time to applaud military families and their children for the daily sacrifices and the challenges they overcome. In partnership with the USO, this special exhibit features selected artwork by local children with an active-duty parent or guardian.

Mapping Wars

Through July 6th | Kimbrough Gallery

This exhibit features artifacts from the Civil War to the Vietnam War, giving insight to the strategies and plans of those engaged in battle. Take a closer look at hand-drawn maps, government documents, battle flags and more.

Jammie Williams: Stories, Dreams and Visions

Through July 6th | Kimbrough Gallery

Jammie Williams is a professional painter and sculptor who lives and works in Middle Tennessee. His art is representational and often uses symbolic imagery. “My works are inspired by my personal memories, feelings, and emotions. I work towards conveying moods, the expression of dreams, wonder and renewal by creating personal myths and narratives. This series of works shows an exploration of these ideas.”

Museum Events

First Thursday Art Walk

May 4th | 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Free to the public

The Museum offers free admission during First Thursday Art Walk Clarksville from 5:00pm – 8:00pm. At 6:00pm, photographer Nathan Collie will be doing a presentation on his book, Moments with Birds, in the Turner Auditorium, followed by a book signing in the lobby. A food truck will be set up in the Courtyard serving up some delicious eats.

I ? My Museum Give-A-Thon

May 4th – May 11th

Courtyard Jam | May 11th | 5:00pm – 7:00pm

Join us for a special week of giving as we work towards our fundraising goal, culminating in a block party in the Museum Courtyard. Tell us how much you love YOUR Museum, and enjoy live music, food trucks and tons of fun at our Courtyard Jam.

Jazz in June: An Evening with Kat Anderson

June 3rd | 6:00pm – 9:00pm

Tickets $75 | 21+

The Museum welcomes Kat Anderson for a night of soulful jazz, food, drinks and dancing. Kat has toured with American funk band The Bar-Kays and and is currently the lead female vocalist for the B.B. King All Star band at B.B. King’s Blues Club in downtown Memphis. She was recently featured on a single by The Justus Brothers that debuted on the Billboard Smooth Jazz Most Added list.

All proceeds for this event go towards the Museum’s mission. With your support, the Museum can continue to provide creative program opportunities for children, share artists’ work in new exhibits and preserve the history of our community by expanding our collection. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, April 25th at customshousemuseum.org.

Museum Programs

Storytime & Craft

May 4th & 18th | 10:30am | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Join us in the Family Art Studio as we read our favorite children’s books and create fun themed crafts!

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Making with Mom

May 13th | 10:30am – 12:00pm | All ages, with adult

$5.00 admission for children, FREE for moms/guardians | Executive Dining Room

Join us for a special Mother’s Day art activity where families can work together to create a beautiful watercolor masterpiece. Muffins and juice will be provided. Registration opens May 1 at customshousemuseum.org.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Family Art Saturday

May 27th | 10:00am – 12:00pm & 2:00pm – 4:00 pm | Ages 3+, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Come create a beautiful work of art for May’s Family Art Saturday!

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express Model Trains

Exhibit open daily | Trains run Sundays 1:00pm – 4:00pm, Wednesdays 10:00am – 12:00pm, Fridays 10:00am–12:00pm and the last Saturday of each month 1:00pm–4:00pm

Enjoy one of the largest model railroad layouts in the region boasting a miniature castle, UFO, and scenic landscape. Interact with the miniature world by making automobiles move and helicopters fly. The model train exhibit is open daily and themes change every season.

Seasons: The Museum Store

Clarksville Merch Sale

Offer expires May 31st, 2023

Stop by Seasons: The Museum Store and check out our Clarksville merchandise. From t-shirts to coffee mugs and everything in between, all Clarksville-branded items are 25% off.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org