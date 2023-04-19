APSU Soccer adds Ashytn Ivey for 2023 season

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head soccer coach Kim McGowan has added another offensive talent to her 2023 recruiting class in incoming freshman Ashytn Ivey.

A two-time Kentucky Girls High School Soccer Coaches Association All-State selection, Ivey scored 72-career goals at Dixie Heights High School under head coach Kellie Ponchak and earned All-Region 9 honors each season of her prep career.

“We are happy to have one last addition to our 2023 class with Ashtyn,” said McGowan. “Her speed and ability to score goals will play a big role in the attacking third. She has the ability to play both wide and central. She and our other forwards will be a tough group to handle for opponents.”

After earning Third Team All-Region 9 honors as a freshman, Ivey was a KGHSSCA All-State Honorable Mention and Second Team All-Region selection during her sophomore campaign. She then earned her Second Team All-State and First Team All-Region honors after scoring a school-record 30 goals as a junior.

The Edgewood, Kentucky native concluded her high school career with her second-straight Second Team All-State selection, in addition to being an All-State Academic and Second Team All-Region recipient.

Ivey also plays for the club Kings Hammer ECRL which is coached by Leigh McCauley.

Ivey is McGowan’s ninth freshman addition ahead of the 2023 season and joins Lauryn Berry, Carolyn Young, Ava Gray, Aniyah Mack, Alana Owens, Haley Lindquist, Vivian Burke and Alexis Shuster, who are set to make their collegiate debuts in August.

