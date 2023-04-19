Clarksville continues to have the Third Most Expensive Gas Prices in Tennessee

Tennessee Gas Prices go up Eight Cents
Nashville, TN – Tennessee gas prices continue to rise for the fourth straight week. Pump prices across the state rose eight cents, on average, over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.38 which is 26 cents more expensive than one month ago but 46 cents less than one year ago.
“Higher crude oil prices are continuing to impact the prices that we see at the pump, ” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.
“The U.S. price of crude only rose 2% last week, but it was enough to reach a new 2023 high of $83.26 per barrel. Given this increase, it’s likely that Tennesseans will continue to see pump prices fluctuate higher again this week,” Cooper stated.
Quick Facts
- 18% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.25
- The lowest 10% of pump prices are $3.13 for regular unleaded
- The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.69 for regular unleaded
- Tennessee is the 10th least expensive market in the nation
National Gas Prices
The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline rose seven cents since last week to hit $3.67. The main culprit is the high cost of oil, gasoline’s main ingredient, which is hovering in the low $80s per barrel. The national average has risen daily since March 29.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased from 9.3 to 8.94 million b/d last week.
Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks dropped slightly by 400,000 bbl to 222.2 million bbl. Lower demand would typically push pump prices down; instead, elevated oil prices have pushed them higher. If oil prices continue to rise, pump prices will follow suit.
Today’s national average of $3.67 is 22 cents more than a month ago but 41 cents less than a year ago.
National Oil Market Dynamics
Tennessee Regional Prices
- Most expensive metro markets – Cleveland ($3.50), Nashville ($3.49), Clarksville ($3.49)
- Least expensive metro markets – Knoxville ($3.29), Kingsport ($3.30), Memphis ($3.31)
Tennessee Gas Price Averages
(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)
|
Monday
|
Sunday
|
Week Ago
|
Month Ago
|
One Year Ago
|
Tennessee
|
$3.383
|
$3.383
|
$3.308
|
$3.122
|
$3.847
|
Chattanooga
|
$3.361
|
$3.380
|
$3.310
|
$3.107
|
$3.775
|
Knoxville
|
$3.293
|
$3.292
|
$3.218
|
$3.069
|
$3.968
|
Memphis
|
$3.316
|
$3.306
|
$3.237
|
$3.136
|
$3.912
|
Nashville
|
$3.498
|
$3.502
|
$3.427
|
$3.191
|
$3.838
|
