59.4 F
Clarksville
Monday, April 24, 2023
HomeEducationAustin Peay State University’s College of Arts and Letters recognizes Six Student...
Education

Austin Peay State University’s College of Arts and Letters recognizes Six Student Leaders

News Staff
By News Staff
Winners at the inaugural Austin Peay State University College of Arts and Letters Student Leadership Award ceremony. (APSU)
Winners at the inaugural Austin Peay State University College of Arts and Letters Student Leadership Award ceremony. (APSU)

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Faculty, students and their families gathered at the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Heydel Hall on Wednesday, April 19th, 2023 to celebrate the College of Arts and Letters’ student leaders with an awards ceremony. 

The inaugural College of Arts and Letters Student Leadership Award was designed to recognize outstanding undergraduate leaders in the college. Recipients were chosen based on their leadership skills and support of others inside and outside the classroom.

Six students, one representing each department in the college, were presented with trophies by faculty members in their respective departments, followed by a reception in the APSU Art + Design Building. 


In addition to the trophies, each student’s name will be added to a plaque displayed in Harned Hall, near the College of Arts and Letters dean’s office. Winners included: Alexander Copenhaver-Pounds, APSU Department of History & Philosophy; Ciara Simmons, APSU Department of Music; Rheanne Bouchard, APSU Department of Art+ Design; Ashley Mathieson, APSU Department of Languages & Literature; Justin “JJ” Gibson, APSU Department of Theatre & Dance; and Bailey Gower, APSU Department of Communication. 

“It’s always inspiring to see young people taking leadership roles and making positive contributions to their community,” said Dr. William “Buzz” Hoon, Dean of the Austin Peay State University College of Arts and Letters. “I wish them all the best for their future endeavors and hope that they continue to make a difference in the world.”

”  Each student leaves a bit of themselves here and by putting their names on a plaque, we want to let them know we won’t forget their contributions. Austin Peay State University will always be home to our students. We look forward to continuing this award and recognizing student leaders in our college at the end of each academic year,”  Hoon stated.

Previous articleClarksville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours for April was held at ServPro of Montgomery County
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online