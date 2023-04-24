Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours for April was held at ServPro of Montgomery County

Clarksville, TN – ServPro of Montgomery County recently shared a message with local Chamber of Commerce members, “we’re hosting the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours for April, join us for food, drinks, and networking with the Clarksville Business Community.”

The message was well-received as the ServPro event has become one of the highlights of the Chamber’s annual BAH calendar.

Ryan Millard is ServPro of Montgomery County’s Sales and Marketing Manager. “This is our third year,” Millard said. “We hosted our first time right as things were starting to get back to normal after COVID-19, and we’ve kept it going.”

Millard says this type of event is important to the ServPro team. “Our business depends on our community calling us when they’re in need. Them doing that is how we’ve been able to grow our business. We’re now in six different locations, across three states. And, we owe a lot of our success to Montgomery County.

“This is where we started, so this is a way for us to give back, and just say thank you. This is just one of several ways we try to do that.

Leo Millan and Brent Nicholson are the owners of ServPro Montgomery County. Jeff Truitt is the COO.

“ … and they do a fantastic job,” Clarksville Chamber’s Melinda Shepard said. “Ryan and his team always host a great event, so we appreciate what they do.”

Shepard continued, “Business After Hours has been going on for at least 50 years in Clarksville. It’s a win-win for the Chamber members and the hosts. It’s a great way for everyone to get to know their fellow business owners, and find out more about what they offer.”

After talking about getting on the Chamber’s BAH calendar for next year, Millard continued.

“ … the answer to the question,’what services do you guys provide’ is yes,” Millard said. “We do anything you need, but our specialty is water, fire, and restoration clean-up. We clean up mold, bio-hazards, anything, really. We also specialize in drying a building, and post-fire clean-up.

“Montgomery County is our home spot, but we can be called out beyond the immediate area. We can respond to a call anywhere. For example, we have a crew in Boston, MA right now, working on a hospital fire clean-up.”

The company now employs nearly 70 people at its Montgomery County location, and Millard says they stay pretty busy.

“On the off chance that things get a little slow here we tell everyone to enjoy it, because it won’t last long,” Millard said. “It’s always just the calm before the storm.”

ServPro went with Party Station Rentals for April’s BAH. “They handled the catering, and all the activities tonight,” Millard said. “Then I brought my friend Mike Emrick and his We Bring The Party DJ set-up.”

