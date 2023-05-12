Nashville Sounds unable to hold off Gwinnett Stripers in 4-3 loss

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds (19-17) threatened in the ninth inning but came up short in their late efforts, losing a 4-3 game to the Gwinnett Stripers on Friday night at First Horizon Park.

Nashville led for most of the evening thanks to Patrick Dorrian’s fourth homer of the season. Cam Devanney led off the second frame with a walk before Dorrian crushed a two-run blast just over the right field wall, making it a 2-1 game.

The Stripers tied things in the sixth after a homer. A bad break double by Vaughn Grissom followed by a miscue in the Sounds infield allowed Gwinnett to take a 4-2 lead into the seventh inning stretch.

The good guys battled back late to tie or take the lead. After Blake Perkins tripled, Keston Hiura singled him home to make it 4-3 in the seventh. The Sounds had three players reach via walk over the eighth and ninth innings but failed to get the big hit and bring them home.

Starter Caleb Boushley took a no-decision after a strong start for the right-hander. He scattered five hits over five innings of work, striking out four in the process. J.B. Bukauaskas (2-2) was credited with the loss after giving up a couple of runs (1 ER) in 1.1 innings on the mound. Darrell Thompson was solid in his Triple-A debut, striking out a couple over 1.2 scoreless innings.

Perkins and Hiura logged multi-hit efforts, with Perkins totaling five bases with a double and triple. The Sounds worked eight walks as a team as Andruw Monasterio and Devanney worked multiple free passes.

The Brewers No. 9 prospect (MLB Pipeline) Robert Gasser (1-0, 5.47) will start for the Nashville Sounds in game five of the six game series tomorrow. Right-hander Tanner Gordon (0-1, 60.75) will take the mound for the Gwinnett Stripers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Andruw Monasterio extended his on-base streak to 16 games with a walk. However, his hitting streak (9), stolen base streak (7), and RBI streak (7) came to an end. Monasterio is hitting .315 (17-for-54) during his on-base streak.

Keston Hiura logged his 33rd RBI of the season with a seventh-inning single. He is tied for sixth in RBI among International League leaders with Luken Baker of Memphs and Mark Vientos of Syracuse.

Over his past three starts, Caleb Boushley is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA (15.0 IP/5 ER). He holds a 1.13 WHIP with a .232 opponent batting average in that span.

Including his nine outings with Biloxi, Darrell Thompson is 1-1 with a 0.60 ERA (15.0 IP/1 ER), 0.67 WHIP, and .128 batting average on the season.

