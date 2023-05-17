60.1 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Five APSU Softball players earn College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honors

Austin Peay State University Softball has Five Govs earn College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honors. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU SoftballAustin, TX – Five Governors from the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team have been named to the 2023 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District® Team, as announced Tuesday morning.

Leading the Govs all-district selections is graduate third baseman Lexi Osowski-Anderson, who has been selected to the all-district team for the third time and was also voted to the All-American Third Team in 2022.

She is joined this year on the all-district team by senior outfielder Kendyl Weinzapfel, junior outfielder Megan Hodum, sophomore first baseman Kylie Campbell, and designated player Skylar Sheridan.


Osowski-Anderson, who earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise science in the spring of 2022, with a 3.82 grade-point average, is currently working toward a master’s degree in management and has a 3.50 GPA.

Weinzapfel graduated with a bachelor’s degree in marketing earlier this month, with a 3.88 GPA, while Hodum carries a 3.61 GPA in radiologic science, Campbell a 3.78 GPA in agribusiness and Sheridan a 3.60 GPA in management.

The 2023 Academic All?District® Softball Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student?athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.

The CSC Academic All?America® program separately recognizes softball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, Division II, Division III and NAIA. Academic All?District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All?America® ballot. First?, Second? and Third?Team Academic All?America® honorees will be announced on June 6.

