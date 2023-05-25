APSU Baseball succumbs to Stetson 12-3 at ASUN Championship

DeLand, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team got on the scoreboard first, but host Stetson responded with a six-run frame the Governors could not recover from, dropping a 12-3 decision on Day 3 of the ASUN Baseball Championship at Melching Field.

Austin Peay State University (25-32) scored first thanks to a two-out rally in the first inning. Third baseman Ambren Voitik singled to start the brief rally, and shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar doubled to drive in the game’s first run.

Stetson (35-23) sent 12 men to the plate in the first inning, scoring six runs. The first three Hatters batters reached base safely with center fielder Cameron Hill drove in the game-tying run with a double to cap the initial outburst.

Stetson added to its lead with one out, catcher Christian Pregent singled to drive in two runs, and designated hitter Brandon Hylton hit a two-run home run, pushing the lead to 5-1. Shortstop Lorenzo Meola’s single capped the inning’s scoring, with the Hatters leading 6-1.

Both teams scored in the second inning. Austin Peay State University center fielder Nathan Barksdale drove in a run with a sac fly in the top of the inning. Pregent responded with a solo home run in the bottom of the inning.

Stetson starting pitcher Dylan Jacobs (3-2), who tossed a complete game, settled in after allowing a walk to APSU Gov’s second baseman Matt Aribal in the second inning, retiring 14 of the next 15 batters he faced. Aribal would break up his run with a solo home run in the seventh, but Jacobs retired eight of the final nine batters he faced to finish the game. Jacobs held the Govs to three runs on five hits while striking out 11 batters.

Austin Peay State University used four pitchers in the game, with starter Paul Rector (0-2) recording one out in the first inning and allowing six runs on four hits and two walks. Reliever Tyler Hampu tied a career-high with three innings pitched, allowing three runs on four hits, before reliever Campbell Holt closed the game with 3.1 innings, allowing one run on two hits.

Gazdar posted APSU’s only multi-hit game with a 2-for-4 effort that included an RBI. Aribal was 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk.

Pregent led Stetson with his 3-for-4, four-RBI performance with a home run. Hylton was 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

With the loss, the Austin Peay State University baseball team falls to 0-2 in Pool B of the tournament and cannot advance to the elimination bracket. The APSU Govs finish Pool B play with a Friday 6:00pm CT game against Pool B winner Jacksonville State.