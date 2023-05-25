Iowa Cubs roll past Nashville Sounds, 12-5

Nashville, TN – Luke Voit, Jon Singleton, and Alex Jackson each hit a home run on the night, but the Nashville Sounds (24-23) were pummeled 12-5 by the Iowa Cubs on Thursday night at First Horizon Park.

With two outs in the first, Singleton reached on an Iowa fielding error. On the first pitch of the next at-bat, the rehabbing Brewers first baseman Voit went the other way for a two-run homer, then giving Nashville the lead.

The Sounds would hold a 3-1 lead after Monte Harrison’s second-inning sacrifice fly, but Iowa would take control with four runs in the fourth and tacked on after that.

Singleton gave the Sounds fans a reason to cheer in the eighth inning with a solo shot to the deepest part of right-center field. Jackson would lead off the ninth with a solo homer off the batter’s eye in center, but the rally would come up seven runs short.

As a whole, the Sounds pitching staff had a night to forget, with all three hurlers being charged for at least a couple of earned runs. Robert Gasser (2-1) took the loss, allowing 10 hits and seven runs (5 ER) in 4.0 innings in the start. Ryan Middendorf was charged with two runs (all earned) in his two innings on the mound, while Robert Stock gave up three scores over the final three innings.

Nashville logged six hits in the loss with three landing over the fence. Voit led the team with two RBI. Defensively, both teams had their share of miscues, with three errors being charged with Nashville and Iowa, respectively.

Left-hander Thomas Pannone (1-0, 2.66) will get the ball for the Nashville Sounds tomorrow. The Iowa Cubs’ starter is still to be determined. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. CDT from First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Iowa’s 17 hits are the most by a Sounds opponent this season. The last time the Sounds gave up 17 or more hits was on July 16th, 2022, vs. Memphis in a 10-0 loss (18 hits).

Luke Voit crushed his first homer on rehab in his fifth game. He is batting .143 (2-for-14) with four runs, a homer, two RBI, and seven walks.

Luis Urías went 0-for-5 in his second game on rehab. He’s now 0-for-9 to start the rehab stint.

Robert Gasser’s 10 hits allowed were the most allowed by a Sounds starter this season. It was also the second time Gasser has allowed 10 hits in a start (September 8th, 2022, vs. Memphis).

