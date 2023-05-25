59.5 F
Education

Austin Peay State University logo installation on College Street to effect Traffic beginning May 31st

An aerial concept of the Austin Peay State University logos to be installed on College Street. (APSU)

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Contract workers will install two thermoplastic logos on the Austin Peay State University (APSU) campus beginning Wednesday, May 31st: one at the intersection of College Street and University Avenue, and another at the intersection of College Street and Eighth Street. 

Motorists should expect temporary traffic pattern changes during the installation, which is expected to take five to six business days with the potential for rain delays. The Clarksville Street Department will assist with traffic control throughout the project. 

The contractor plans to work on one logo at a time, beginning with the intersection at College Street and University Avenue. During each installation, one traffic lane will be blocked in each direction, starting with the interior and turning lanes.


Once that portion is installed, traffic will be routed to the interior lanes so that the outer sections can be completed. Motorists are encouraged to use a different route to get to campus during this process to lessen the amount of traffic near the workers.

For more information, contact Wes Powell, Austin Peay State University’s director of landscape and grounds, at 931.221.7429 or powellw@apsu.edu

