Video by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley

101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

Picauville, France – The United States and Allied Forces participate in the Airborne Troops and Aircrew Memorial Ceremony on June 1st, 2023, in Picauville, France.

The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) is forever linked to the people of Normandy, especially Carentan.

The division fought and sacrificed for the freedom and peace that exists today in France.