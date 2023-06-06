Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Trenton Road, Aspen Grove area water outage, lane closure for water main leak repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on Trenton Road from Needmore Road to Viewmont Drive and in the Aspen Grove, Spring Creek, and Pine Ridge subdivisions for water main leak repair.
The following streets and roads will be included in the water outage.
Aspen Grove Subdivision
- Aspen Grove Way
- Autumn Bluff Court
- Shady Bluff Court
- Short Bluff Drive
- Winding Bluff Way
- Outfitters Drive
- Nepsa Court
- Ridgepoint Court
- Tennyson Drive
Spring Creek Subdivision
- Spring Creek Court
Pine Ridge Subdivision
- Leslie Wood Drive
- Cyprus Court
- Fenton Court
- Sierra Court
Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.
