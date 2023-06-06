Clarksville Police Department to hold annual Teen Citizen Police Academy, June 26th-30th

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Juvenile Engagement Team (J.E.T.) will host our annual Teen Citizens Police Academy (Teen CPA), starting June 26th, 2023. It will conclude on June 30th, with a graduation ceremony at the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center.

There is no cost for students to attend Teen CPA, however, the class size is limited to 40 students, ages 13-17 and applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

This summer program is designed not only to educate young people but to provide them with an opportunity to have fun and interact with many of the men and women that serve here in their respective professional capacities. This program is designed to showcase several units within the Clarksville Police Department along with other First Responders and Law Enforcement Agencies within Montgomery County.

For more information or if you and your teen are interested in participating please email SGT. Arthur Bing or OFC. MarShun Cox at:

Arthur.bing.police@cityofclarksville.com

Marshun.cox@cityofclarksville.com