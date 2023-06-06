Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Finance and Revenue Department will close early on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023 for staff development. Revenue Collections at both the Clarksville City Hall and the North Service Center will close at 11:00am.

During the closure, taxpayers can still make payments on the City’s website (www.cityofclarksville.com) or utilize the drop box located outside of the City Hall building.

Additionally, the third-floor Finance office will be off-site for staff development and unavailable from 8:00am – 4:30pm. Both divisions will be open for regular business hours on Wednesday, June 14th at 8:00am.

This staff development closure does not impact any other City department outside of Finance and Revenue.