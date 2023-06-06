60.7 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, June 6, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville Finance and Revenue Department will close early on Tuesday, June 13th
News

Clarksville Finance and Revenue Department will close early on Tuesday, June 13th

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville City Hall
Clarksville City Hall

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Finance and Revenue Department will close early on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023 for staff development. Revenue Collections at both the Clarksville City Hall and the North Service Center will close at 11:00am.

During the closure, taxpayers can still make payments on the City’s website (www.cityofclarksville.com) or utilize the drop box located outside of the City Hall building.


Additionally, the third-floor Finance office will be off-site for staff development and unavailable from 8:00am – 4:30pm. Both divisions will be open for regular business hours on Wednesday, June 14th at 8:00am.

This staff development closure does not impact any other City department outside of Finance and Revenue.

Previous articleFree Market Health Care For Veterans Is Long Overdue
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online