Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department announces return of Annual Farm-to-Table Dinner

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated return of its annual Farm to Table dinner presented by Altra Federal Credit Union.

It is a premier event that celebrates local agriculture and culinary talents while promoting healthy and sustainable food practices. The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 15th, 2023, in the heart of Public Square, from 5:30pm to 9:00pm.

Since its inception in 2016, the Farm to Table dinner has become a cherished tradition in Clarksville. This year’s event promises to be the biggest yet, offering an unforgettable evening of gourmet delights and live music while bringing the community together.

Nicoletta’s Catering and Takeaway, known for its exquisite culinary creations, has been selected as the featured chef for the evening. Attendees can expect an exceptional menu prepared with the freshest ingredients sourced directly from the Clarksville Downtown Market vendors.

To complement the delectable fare, Strawberry Alley Ale Works will provide an assortment of craft beers, ensuring a perfect pairing for every palate. Wine enthusiasts can indulge in a selection of exquisite wines from The Vine on Franklin, while Yada on Franklin will craft delightful cocktails that capture the essence of Clarksville’s vibrant bar scene.

Live music will also be on tap as Banjo Country Artist Michael Rix will provide a musical backdrop that will enhance the overall experience and delight guests throughout the night.

Tickets are available for $90.00 per person, which includes a meal, beverages, and a memorable takeaway to commemorate the evening.

To purchase tickets, visit this direct link https://tinyurl.com/3eumxajm or visit www.ClarksvilleParksRec.com

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.