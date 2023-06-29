Clarksville Gas and Water Department releases annual Drinking Water Quality Report

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) released its annual drinking water quality report in May and again is pleased to announce Clarksville’s drinking water is safe, clean, and reliable!

The report, also known as the “Consumer Confidence Report,” shows the results of numerous water quality tests performed by the Clarksville water system from Jan. 1 to December 31st, 2022 and the results show your water meets or exceeds stringent state and federal standards set for safe drinking water.

Clarksville Gas & Water directly mailed the water quality report to customers as an insert in their May 2023 billing statements and notified electronic billing customers of the availability of the report with a direct link to view it online on their monthly utility e-bill. The report was also hand-delivered to non-billing customers in the service area.

Clarksville’s water quality report is available online at www.cityofclarksville.com/2022waterqualityreport.

Request a printed copy of the report by calling our Clarksville Gas & Water office at 931.645.7400 or pick one up at one of these Clarksville locations.

Clarksville Gas & Water Administration and Engineering Office, 2215 Madison Street

South Service Center, 2215 Madison Street

North Clarksville City Services Center, 111 Cunningham Lane

City Hall, 1 Public Square, First Floor.

Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library, 350 Pageant Lane.

“It takes the efforts of an expert team working around the clock to deliver safe, clean and reliable drinking water to your homes,” said ­­Mark Riggins, Gas & Water General Manager. “I am immensely proud of their commitment to their profession and I can’t say enough about how important their role is to provide essential water service to your tap for drinking, for firefighting and to support business and industry all while meeting growth.”

Citizens may also play an important role in their community by helping protect our waterways! Please properly dispose of unwanted or expired medications at any of the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation (TDEC) pharmaceutical take-back bins. These established facilities are located throughout Tennessee and are available at no cost for the proper disposal of medications. Visit http://tdeconline.tn.gov/rxtakeback/ to find a convenient location near you.

For inquiries about the water quality report, please call the Clarksville Water Treatment Plant at 931.553.2440.

More water quality information is also available on the EPA website, www.epa.gov/safewater or by calling the Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1.800.426.4791.