Clarksville has the least expensive Gas Prices in Tennessee

Nashville, TN – Tennessee gas prices fell another four cents, on average, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.07 which is 12 cents less expensive than one month ago and $1.36 less than one year ago.

Tennessee gas prices averaged $4.42 per gallon on July 4th, 2022 – a record high for the holiday. Today’s state average of $3.07 is $1.35 less expensive than what driver’s were paying for last year’s holiday.

“Gas prices are continuing to trend less expensive, which is welcome news for those traveling tomorrow for the Fourth of July,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Barring any major changes in the crude oil market, it’s likely that gas prices will continue to decline through the end of the week.”

Quick Facts

49% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.84 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.46 for regular unleaded

Tennessee is the third least expensive market in the nation

National Gas Prices

Drivers hitting the road for the Fourth of July holiday will find the gift of lower gas prices across most of the country. AAA forecasts that more than 50 million people will celebrate the nation’s birthday by traveling, with a record 43.2 million going by car. The national average for a gallon of gas fell four cents since last week to $3.53.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased slightly from 9.38 to 9.31 million b/d last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 600,000 bbl to 220 million bbl. Lower gas demand amid increasing supply has helped to limit pump price increases. If demand remains low, pump prices will likely continue to decline through the week.

Today’s national average of $3.53 is two cents less than a month ago but $1.28 less than a year ago.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by $1.86 to settle at $69.56. Oil prices increased last week due to market concerns after the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories decreased significantly by 9.6 million bbl to 453.7 million bbl last week, signaling that demand may be more robust than anticipated this summer.

However, price increases have been capped since the market continues to worry that a recession could occur this year due to rising interest rates. If a recession occurs, oil demand and prices will likely decline.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Jackson ($3.13), Memphis ($3.13), Nashville ($3.11)

metro markets – Jackson ($3.13), Memphis ($3.13), Nashville ($3.11) Least expensive metro markets – Clarksville ($2.98), Chattanooga ($3.01), Kingsport ($3.01)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $3.073 $3.076 $3.114 $3.193 $4.432 Chattanooga $3.013 $3.026 $3.042 $3.181 $4.311 Knoxville $3.062 $3.061 $3.099 $3.167 $4.515 Memphis $3.130 $3.121 $3.136 $3.166 $4.518 Nashville $3.119 $3.126 $3.165 $3.280 $4.441 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

