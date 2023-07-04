Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Launches ‘Tri-Stars and Stripes’ Council

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has signed an executive order to position Tennessee to lead the nation as the best state for service members, veterans, and their families to thrive.

Executive Order 102 reconstitutes an existing council as Tri-Stars and Stripes: The Governor’s Council for Service Members, Veterans and Their Families to support current and former service members, including veteran transition and employment, workforce development and important resources for military families.

“As we gather with friends and family to celebrate our great nation this Independence Day, we must also remember that freedom is not free – it has been hard-won and hard-kept by veterans and members of our armed forces,” said Governor Lee. “These brave men and women deserve our highest respect and strongest support, and today, I’m signing an executive order that will continue our work to make Tennessee the best state in the nation for service members, veterans, and their families to thrive.”

The Council will consist of 13 members, including members of the Lee administration, the Tennessee General Assembly, local leaders, key veterans service organizations, and a military family representative.

The Council will take the following actions to position Tennessee as a leading state for service members, veterans, and their families to work, live and prosper:

Increase coordination between all state agencies related to military and veterans

Ensure collaboration of key public and private military and veterans programs

Promote Tennessee as the best state in the nation for military and veterans by pursuing strategic initiatives to enhance their quality of life

The council will submit a strategic plan to the Governor by January 1st, 2024, and will continue to provide key updates and recommendations to benefit service members, veterans, and their families.