AAA Research Examines Driver Behavior While Using Adaptive Cruise Control

Washington, D.C. – The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety has released a new report on Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which support drivers with some driving tasks.

However, drivers may lack appropriate knowledge about ADAS (referred to as their mental model), which can translate to misusing or mistrusting the technologies, especially in situations beyond the capability of the system (i.e., edge cases).

Past research suggests that mental models may be improved through exposure to ADAS-related driving situations. This Foundation project examines the impact of different numbers and types of edge-case events on drivers’ understanding of Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), their trust, their workload, and their use of the systems after driving with ACC.

The technical report and fact sheet can be found HERE.

