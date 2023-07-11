Clarksville Police Department to hold National Night Out on August 1st

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD), in partnership with United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region and co-sponsors, would like to invite the public to the National Night Out event on August 1st, 2023, from 5:00pm-8:00pm.

It will take place on the Austin Peay State University (APSU) campus, in the parking lot between the Dunn Center and Fortera Stadium.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.

Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

This is a FREE event and is open to the public! Activities include bounce houses, hamburgers, hotdogs, Mission BBQ, and many other giveaways.

Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center mobile clinic will be on-site and provide health and dental screenings and a limited number of well-child exams.

The well-child exam requires an appointment; for more information, contact Lashanda Bailey 931.920.5010 or email: lashanda.bailey@mwchc.org