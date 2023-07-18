Austin Peay State University alumni Danielle Liermann joins APSU Softball staff

Clarksville, TN – Three-time First Team All-Ohio Valley Conference member, and 2019 Second Team All-American, Danielle Liermann returns to Austin Peay State University (APSU) as an assistant coach on Kassie Stanfill‘s softball coaching staff.

Liermann, a native of Simi Valley, California, started all four years for the Governors (2016-19), the first three coming at third base, while in her senior campaign, she split time between third base, first base, and the designated hitter slot.

She finished her four seasons at Austin Peay State University as the program’s all-time career leader in home runs (49) runs batted in (175) and total bases (422) while being second all-time in slugging percentage (.645), hits (228) and doubles (45).

“We always say, once a Gov, always a Gov,” Stanfill said. “I am beyond excited to bring Dani back to Clarksville. She was an exceptional player during her time here but was an even better graduate manager and volunteer coach. I’m excited for her to bring her knowledge of the game and connections with the teams and coaches on the west coast.”

This is Liermann’s second time as part of a coach Stanfill’s coaching staff having been a graduate assistant for the 2019-20 season and a volunteer assistant during the 2020-21 season.

“I am thrilled to be returning to the Peay!” Liermann said. “This place has been my second home for many years. I can’t wait to give back to the athletes and program that have given me so much. I am honored to be coaching under my mentor, Coach K. I’m excited to get started and be back on the field. I’m ready to help grow, challenge, and lead APSU softball. As always, Let’s Go Peay!”

Prior to her return to APSU, Liermann spent the past two years as a sales, marketing, and production manager for Bellalete Softball Apparel, in Los Angeles.

Liermann graduated from Austin Peay State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in General Studies with a concentration in education focus in May 2019 and with a Masters Degree in Organizational Leadership in May 2020.