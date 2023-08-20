Artlink to Celebrate Creativity, Community, Local Talent with Artsville Fest

Clarksville, TN – We are thrilled to announce the highly anticipated Artsville Fest, a week-long celebration of creativity, art, and local talent, taking place from Tuesday, October 3rd to Saturday, October 7th.

Artsville Fest promises to be a vibrant and diverse event, showcasing our community’s rich tapestry of artistic expressions.

The festival kicks off on Tuesday, October 3rd, at 6:00pm with the Artsville Fashion and Art Show, our version of a local talent show. This exciting event will feature talented musicians, captivating performances, and cutting-edge fashion, providing a platform for local creators to shine.

Attendees will have the opportunity to support their favorite contestants and vote for the prestigious winner scholarship award. Get your tickets now and be part of this unforgettable evening at The Emerald.

www.artsvillefest.com/collections/fashion-show-tickets

Throughout the week, Artsville Fest offers a myriad of opportunities to get involved and experience the magic of art. Day 2 of Artsville is The Virtual Art Experience on October 4th which invites participants to explore their artistic side from the comfort of their homes.

Attendees can join the workshops virtually led by renowned artists via our Patreon page and pre-purchase their Art Kits online. For those seeking an in-person experience, a unique VIP workshop offering awaits at Sanctuary on Main. Space is extremely limited, get your tickets today!

www.artsvillefest.com/pages/virtual-workshop

On day 3, Thursday, October 5th, we invite art enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the charm of our beautiful and historic downtown during the much-anticipated Artwalk Event.

Experience exhibits showcasing cultural art from around the world, emphasizing the inclusivity and unifying power of art within our community. This is a free event focused on encouraging and supporting local artists and businesses.

www.artsvillefest.com/pages/artwalk

The pinnacle of the week, the Artsville Art Gala, will take place on Friday, October 6th at Sanctuary on Main. Attendees will step into the glamour of old Hollywood as they admire a stunning array of visual art pieces. This juried art show is open to all, providing an opportunity for artists at all levels to showcase their talents.

Enjoy some local food and drinks while touring the gallery and voting for your faves. A variety of prizes will be given out to the artists with a grand prize scholarship to the ultimate fan favorite.

www.artsvillefest.com/pages/art-gala

The grand finale of Artsville Fest is on Saturday, October 7th, featuring 9 community art projects for everyone to participate in. Witness the awe-inspiring talent of 5 Featured artists creating live 3d chalk art, murals and sculptures. 3 Staged packed with music and entertainment all day long; and Tons of other things from a variety of artisan vendors to shop, local food vendors, a kid zone and event a chalk walk art competition to be a part of.

Register for your Chalk Walk Square and let your creativity shine as you add your artistic touch to the downtown sidewalks. There is so much more, the Artsville Fest promises an extraordinary experience for all. You will have to come and see.

www.artsvillefest.com/pages/festival

“We believe that every individual is created on purpose with a purpose. Artsville Fest is a celebration of that purpose through the many forms of art,” said Maria Haycraft, Artsville Founder and Creative Director. “By nurturing creativity and showcasing local talent, we hope to inspire our community and help individuals realize their potential in achieving their dreams.”

For more information, ticket sales, and event details, please visit www.artsvillefest.com/

Stay up to date with the latest festival news by following us on Social Media Channels too facebook- www.facebook.com/ArtsvilleFestival instagram- www.instagram.com/artsvillefest/