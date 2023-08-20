APSU Soccer kicks off play at Morgan Brothers Field against Lindenwood

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer closes a season-opening two-match homestand with its first meeting against Lindenwood on Sunday, at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field. The match begins at 1:00pm

The Austin Peay (0-1) is coming off a 2-1 loss against UT Martin in their season opener, Thursday. Sophomore midfielder Kasidy Schenk highlighted APSU’s opener with an 18th-minute, unassisted goal to answer an early Skyhawks’ score.

Junior goalkeeper Katie Bahn earned her first-career start against UTM, making three saves while playing all 90 minutes between the pipes.

Lindenwood (0-1) is the APSU Govs’ first of three first-time opponents in 2023. The Lions, coming off a 6-8-6 2022 season – their first in Division I – dropped a 2-1 decision to Kansas City in their opener after allowing an own goal and an 86th-minute score.

The Lions had three players earn All-Ohio Valley Conference honors last season, the only one that returns from a season ago is Jacqueline Baetz, who is now on head coach Dave Musso’s staff as an assistant coach.

Fur on the Field

Bring your dogs to the pitch for our “Fur on the Field” Game. Local pet store Riley’s Pet Market will be out with water and treats for all your furry friends.

The Scouting Report

Their Gaffer: Dave Musso… 197-106-39 all-time, 18th season… 33-42-13 at Lindenwood, sixth season

2023 Record: 0-1-0 (0-0-0 OVC)

Their 2023 Season So Far: The Lions dropped a 2-1 decision to Kansas City in their season opener. Lindenwood answered an own goal with a score in the 65th minute, but dropped its season opener after allowing a goal in the 86th minute.

2022 Record: 6-8-6 (2-2-4 OVC)

2022 Season Result: The Lions advanced to the Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Soccer Championship semifinals during their first Division I season, but had their campaign come to an end following a 5-0 loss to Tennessee Tech.

All-Time Series: First Meeting

Last Meeting: N/A

Quick Kicks

Austin Peay State University prepares to face its first of three first-time opponents when it takes on Lindenwood on Sunday for a 1:00pm match at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field

The Governors own an all-time record of 138-202-45 and are 74-52-24 at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field since it opened prior to the 2005 season.

The APSU Govs are coming off a 2-1 home loss against UT Martin, Thursday.

Kasidy Schenk tallied her first-career goal with an unassisted score in the 18th minute.

Katie Bahn earned her first-career start in the net for the APSU Govs. The junior goalkeeper tallied three saves in the outing.

Alec Baumgardt fired a team and career-best five shots against UT Martin.

Lindsey McMahon looks to extend her team-best starting streak to 37 against the Lions. The Fountain Hills, Arizona native has gone the distance in 27 of the last 28 matches.

Freshmen Carolyne Young, Aniyah Alana Owens, and Ashtyn Ivey made their collegiate debuts against the Skyhawks last week, Young and Mack also earned their first career starts in the affair.

Austin Peay State University returns 19 student-athletes from a season ago. The roster also features 11 newcomers comprised of nine freshmen and two transfers.

APSU’s 19-match season consists of 11 road matches – tied for the most in program history. The Govs 11 road matches feature two contests in North Dakota, where they play North Dakota (August 25th) and North Dakota State (August 27th) for their first and second road matches of the season, respectively.

Austin Peay State University is 41-50-13 all-time against its 2023 schedule with its most against a single opponent being its 10 against Chattanooga.

The APSU Govs look to punch their first ticket to the ASUN Championship in 2023. A trip to the tournament also would be the Govs’ first postseason appearance since the 2019 OVC Tournament.

Next Up For APSU Soccer



After a pair of matches on their home field, the Austin Peay State University soccer team packs it up and head west for a pair of games in North Dakota to kick off a four-game, 11-day road trip. Austin Peay State University faces North Dakota State in a Friday 3:00pm match before taking on North Dakota on August 27th at 1:00pm.