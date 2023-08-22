Discover the “Unknown Battle” near Clarksville this Saturday at Fort Defiance Interpretive Center

Clarksville, TN – While the events of Fort Donelson and the consequential Surrender of Clarksville in February 1862 are well-documented and etched into the annals of history, a hidden chapter waits to be unveiled.

Delve into the intriguing past as we shed light on the lesser-known battle that transpired in September of 1862, just on the outskirts of the city, at Riggins Hill.

Join us for “Clarksville’s Unknown Battle,” an event at Fort Defiance Interpretive Center on August 26th, 2023 from 10:00am-11:30am. Historical Interpreter, William Parker, will guide us through the events leading up to this long-forgotten skirmish.

“History is full of known and unknown stories. The ‘unknown battle’ near Clarksville is one such story, deserving to be brought to light,” said Parker.

Delving into the details that have been overshadowed by the more widely known battles, Mr. Parker will bring to life the circumstances that led to the “unknown battle.”

This event is open to all members of the public. This is a unique opportunity for history enthusiasts, students, and the general public to come together and gain insight into a crucial yet often overlooked episode from our local history.

About Fort Defiance

The Fort Defiance Civil War Park and Interpretive Center is operated by the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department.

Fort Defiance, which overlooks the confluence of the Red and Cumberland Rivers, was a cornerstone of the Confederate defense of the area and an important part of the eventual Union occupation of Clarksville. In 1982, Judge and Mrs. Sam Boaz, donated the property to the City of Clarksville.

In 2008, the City secured a $2.2 million federal grant that was combined with local funding and the process of construction of the interpretive center and walking trails began. The more than 1,500-square-foot Center features exhibits about the local area and the fort during the Civil War.

Fort Defiance Interpretive Center is open Monday-Saturday, 10:00am to 4:00pm and Sunday, 1:00pm to 5:00pm during the Spring and Summer.

It is located at 120 Duncan Street, Clarksville, TN.

For more information, visit www.fortdefianceclarksville.com