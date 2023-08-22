Austin Peay State University’s College of Arts and Letters presents Distinguished Alumni Awards

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Arts and Letters recently announced six recipients of the 2022-2023 Distinguished Alumni Awards, one from each department within the college.

Award winners are chosen annually for their exceptional achievements, significant contributions to their fields, dedicated service to their community, and unwavering loyalty to Austin Peay State University (APSU).

“The Distinguished Alumni Awards showcase the remarkable talent and outstanding achievements of our alumni,” said Dr. Buzz Hoon, dean of the APSU College of Arts and Letters. “We are thrilled to honor these individuals who have not only excelled in their respective fields but have also remained connected to their alma mater and have made significant contributions to their communities.”

This year’s recipients include Rusty Mitchell, Christian Hodges, Joe Pitts, Emily Pitts-Donahoe, Master Gunnery Sgt. Samuel Barlow and Dr. Walter Riley Braem.

APSU Department of Art + Design – Rusty Mitchell

Rusty Mitchell earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in art with a concentration in graphic design from APSU in 1997 and a Master of Fine Arts in visual communication from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2001.

Mitchell is the vice president of design for Mercury Intermedia. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Mercury provides application strategy, design and development for iOS, Android and connected devices.

At Mercury, Mitchell leads a team of designers in product strategy and design and participates in business planning and direction. He has over 20 years of design experience and spent several years as an art director and music packaging designer before shifting focus to application design.

While at Mercury, he helped brands such as TED Talks, Panasonic, USA Today, The New York Times, CNN, and countless others succeed in the mobile app space. Apps he has directed and designed have been used by millions — a couple were even parodied on “The Daily Show” and “Futurama.”



Mercury apps have garnered awards and recognition from Communication Arts, The Webby Awards, Ad Age, and more while receiving promotion and praise from Apple and Google. He has also contributed interviews for Josh Clark’s book “Tapworthy” about designing great iPhone apps, as well as Suzanne Ginsburg’s book “Designing the iPhone User Experience.”

APSU Department of Communication – Christian Hodges

Christian Hodges earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communication in 2012 and a master’s in business/corporate communication in 2014 from Austin Peay.

Hodges is an EVS operator for the National Football League (NFL) Network, where he builds in-game highlights, instant replays, video content playback, and media packages. He also freelances as a replay/playback technician and is most experienced with Newtek’s 3Play and Quantel.

As a student at Austin Peay State University, Hodges was, and still is, warmly regarded by the Department of Communication. He has demonstrated a great deal of grit and perseverance in his professional career, and the department’s faculty wanted to commend his willingness to give back to current students in the programs.

APSU Department of History & Philosophy – Joe Pitts

Joe Pitts graduated from Austin Peay State University with a bachelor’s degree in 1980 and has served as the city of Clarksville’s mayor since 2018 as part of a career devoted to public service.

His post-graduate education includes attending the Institute for Organizational Management at the University of Georgia as well as the Emerging Political Leaders program at the University of Virginia. Pitts served as chief of staff for Clarksville Mayor Don Trotter, who held the office from 1987-2007.

In 2005, Pitts became vice president of Planters Bank, and from 2006-19 he served as a member of the Tennessee House of Representatives for District 67. As a state representative, Pitts was the vice chair for the Minority Caucus (2011-13) and served on many committees and subcommittees dealing with education, insurance, and banking.

APSU Department of Languages & Literature – Emily Pitts-Donahoe

Emily Pitts-Donahoe is a 2014 graduate of the APSU Department of Languages & Literature, a dynamic scholar with a doctorate from the University of Notre Dame (2021), and is currently engaged as a postdoctoral fellow. Her academic pursuits are aligned with the Notre Dame Initiative on Race and Resilience, where she advocates for global perspectives, interdisciplinary analyses, and inclusive pedagogy.

Her contributions extend to creative writing, with notable achievements during her time at APSU. Her accolades include honors program membership, multiple writing awards, leadership roles in Phi Kappa Phi and Sigma Tau Delta, and valuable experience as a tutor at the Writing Center.

Pitts-Donahoe’s transformative experience studying abroad in London, under the guidance of Dr. Mercy Cannon and Dr. Mickey Wadia, ignited her passion for early modern English literature and theatre, ultimately shaping her academic trajectory.

Her innovative work also encompasses contemporary themes like alternative grading practices and the intersection of artificial intelligence and writing education. Her insights have garnered recognition from prestigious outlets including MIT Tech Review and Inside Higher Ed.

You can connect with Pitts-Donahoe and stay updated on her professional endeavors via Twitter, @EmPittsDonahoe.

APSU Department of Music – Master Gunnery Sgt. Samuel Barlow

Trombonist and Master Gunnery Sgt. Samuel Barlow of Jackson, Tennessee., joined “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band in June 2004. He was named principal trombone in 2013 and assistant section leader in 2017.

Barlow began his musical training at age 12. Upon graduating in 1995 from Northside High School in Jackson, he attended Austin Peay State University, where in 2000 he earned a bachelor’s degree in music education. In 2003, he earned a master’s degree in music performance from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory in Ohio. His trombone instructors included Susan K. Smith from Austin Peay State University and Cincinnati Symphony principal trombone Cristian Ganicenko.

Prior to joining “The President’s Own,” Barlow performed with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra and the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra in Ohio.



Barlow currently performs with the Marine Band and Marine Chamber Orchestra at the White House, in the Washington, D.C., area, and across the country during the band’s annual concert tour. In 2010 he was featured as a tour soloist on Stephen Bulla’s “Southwest Showcase,” and on the 2014 tour he performed Arthur Pryor’s “Fantastic Polka.”

APSU Department of Theatre & Dance – Dr. Walter Riley Braem

Dr. Walter Riley Braem earned a bachelor’s degree in communication with a concentration in theatre design and a minor in dance from Austin Peay in 2010.

His passion for the arts led him to further his studies, and he earned a Master of Fine Arts in theatre from Arizona State University. He continued his academic journey by obtaining a Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) from APSU in 2018, showcasing his dedication to both arts and education.

Dr. Braem’s commitment to learning and academic excellence culminated in his attainment of a doctorate in education (EdD) from APSU in 2021. This achievement underscores his commitment to enhancing teaching methodologies and contributing to educational advancement.

More about the Distinguished Alumni Awards:

The Austin Peay State University College of Arts and Letters presents the 2022-2023 Distinguished Alumni Awards each year to inspire current students and alumni, and to serve as a testament to the transformative power of education in the arts and humanities.

Recipients are carefully selected from a pool of qualified candidates in order to represent each department within the college.

For more information about the APSU College of Arts and Letters and the Distinguished Alumni Awards, please visit apsu.edu/coal, email artsandletters@apsu.edu or call 931.221.6445.