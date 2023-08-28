Clarksville Association of REALTORS® to host 2023 Charity Motorcycle Ride on September 9th

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Association of REALTORS® Helping Hands Committee is hosting a charity motorcycle ride on September 9th, 2023, to support the Spreading Our Support (SOS) Foundation.

Registration for the motorcycle ride begins at 9:00am at Appleton Harley Davidson with kickstands up at 10:00am. The Windy City food truck will be on site from 12:30pm – 3:00pm with giveaways and proceeds will benefit the Clarksville Association of REALTORS® SOS Foundation.

“This is a fun event for members of the community to participate in and enjoy all while benefiting the SOS Foundation,” said Sandy Hester, Incoming 2024 Helping Hands Committee Chair.

About the SOS Foundation

The SOS Foundation is a 501c3 charitable foundation and was founded in response to the need for so many organizations in our community that can use some extra help! REALTORS® have the biggest hearts with a proven track record for moving the community to help those in need by giving of their time, talents, and funds.

The SOS Foundation helps harness those efforts and direct them to as many members of our local populations as possible.

Donations can be made to SOS at www.spreadingoursupport.com