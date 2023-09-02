APSU Cross Country teams place Second, Third at We Fly Cross Country Challenge

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s cross country teams kicked off their season at Ball State’s We Fly Cross Country Challenge, Friday, with second and third-place finishes, respectively, in Anderson, Indiana.

“It was good to open up the season with a travel meet that included the entire squad,” said APSU head coach Asha Gibson-Smith. “Races today examined summer mileage and really provided a chance to release the typical race jitters.”

“Coach Muhammad and coach Martin are doing momentous work. I like the spirit of this group and look forward to the next few weeks as we grow further into race form,” Gibson-Smith stated.

Ashley Doyle was the top finisher for the women’s squad, coming in at 19:46.5. She was followed by Mary Kate French (20:11.1), Kerra Marsh (22:14.5), Sydney Freeman (22:31.2), and Jaedyn Stalnecker (22:31.3)

Jackson Fowler led the men’s team, coming in at 21:01.3. Fowler was followed by Lucas Bales (21:02.0), Jacob Schweigard (21:02.8), Jake Strader (21:18.6), and Jack Fitzgerald (21:26.7).

Next Up For APSU Cross Country

Both Austin Peay State University cross country teams return to action when they compete in Trevecca’s Pretorious Invitational, on September 16th, in Nashville, Tennessee. For news and results, follow the Austin Peay State University cross-country teams on X and Instagram (@GovsXCTF) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.