F&M Bank Arean to host Cory Rasch Invitational on Saturday, November 4th

By News Staff
Cory Rasch Invitational will be at F&M Bank Arena on November 4th.

F&M Bank ArenaClarksville, TN – The Professional Bull Riders Touring Pro Division is proud to announce the Cory Rasch Invitational at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tenn., on Saturday, November 4th, 2023.  

Professional Bull Riders pit the toughest bull riders in the world against the top bovine athletes on the planet. Featuring heart-pounding, bone-crushing, edge-of-your-seat excitement, fans are entertained by the thrills and spills on the dirt against the backdrop of the show’s rocking music and pyrotechnics. It is world-class athleticism and entertainment rolled into one, unlike any other major professional sport.

“I am so excited to bring the Cory Rasch Invitational to my hometown of Clarksville,” Cory Rasch said. “Being raised here, I know how important the impact of F&M Bank Arena is to the community of Montgomery County and to be a part of that in its first year is something very special to me.”

Tickets will be available for purchase starting Friday, September 8th, at 10:00am CT. There will be an exclusive venue presale starting Thursday, September 7th, at 10:00am CT with early access to purchase tickets.

About Cory Rasch

Raised in Clarksville, Tennessee, Rasch received a full rodeo scholarship at Hill Junior College in Hillsboro, Texas after graduating from Clarksville High School. He turned pro at age 18, made PBR finals in 2001 at age 21 and qualified for the world finals seven times. Now retired at age 31, he serves the city of Clarksville as a firefighter.

About F&M Bank Arena

F&M Bank Arena. (Mark Haynes, Clarksville Online)

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15th, 2023, and is managed by SS&E. Ford Ice Center offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents. Fans can stay up to date on everything relating to F&M Bank Arena by following @fmbankarena on all social media platforms.

Visit myfmbankarena.com for all arena policies and procedures. Approved bags, including medical bags, parenting bags, CLEAR bags (12” x 12” x 6”) and NON-CLEAR bags (6.5” x 4.5” or smaller), will be permitted following screening.

