Clarksville Association of REALTORS® to hold In-Person Real Estate Pre-Licensing Classes

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Association of REALTORS® (CAR) offers real estate pre-licensing classes at their location at 115 Center Pointe Drive through the Clarksville Area Real Estate School (CARES). The next CARES session begins November 6th and is approximately five weeks long, taking place in the evenings and some Saturdays to accommodate busy professionals.

“Unlike online courses, students can ask questions when they don’t understand the material and I can use a past experience to help them better understand” says Lisa Boyd, CARES Instructor and 2023 CAR President.

“The students form relationships with fellow students and support each other, study together, and exchange information. I work in this market, and I want to help develop agents that I will enjoy working cooperatively with. The enthusiasm of a soon-to-be or new agent motivates me, and sharing my experiences can benefit someone starting their real estate practice,”? Boyd stated.

More than 500 students have attended the Clarksville Area Real Estate School since its inception in 2016. Our instructors are licensed Brokers and industry experts, each with a wealth of experience and knowledge to share.

If you would like more information on enrolling in CARES, please get in touch with Carmen Douglas by calling 931.552.3567, or emailing education@clarksvilleaor.com. You can also visit the Clarksville Association of REALTORS® website at www.clarksvilleaor.com/realtor-education.

