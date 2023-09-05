APSU Men’s Tennis heads to Lebanon Tennessee for Cumberland Tournament

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team opens its 2023 fall season at the Cumberland Tournament, September 6th-7th, 2023 at the Tommy Gray Memorial Tennis Courts in Lebanon, Tennessee.

Austin Peay State University is joined by host Cumberland, Milligan, and UT Southern and opens their tournament stay with a Wednesday 9:00am dual match against the Phoenix before facing UT Southern at 1:45pm that afternoon. The APSU Govs then conclude their season-opening tournament against Milligan on Thursday at 9:00am.

This week’s tournament is the second straight year the Governors have opened their fall campaign against Cumberland. The APSU Govs won eight singles and three doubles matches in a pair of dual matches against the Phoenix last season, with then-freshman Sota Minami going perfect with a pair of singles and doubles victories.

Austin Peay State University returns all but one player from last year’s team including junior Tom Bolton, who led the team with 14 total victories in the spring, including a team-best nine singles wins.

Bolton and fellow junior Giovanni Becchis led all doubles pairings with five wins in the spring, including four from the No. 1 position.

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team has four weeks until their next scheduled tournament, the APSU Tournament, October 6th-7th, at the Governors Tennis Courts in Clarksville.