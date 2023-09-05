Clarksville’s 8th Annual Welcome Home Veterans Celebration set for September 13th-16th

Clarksville, TN – Visit Clarksville is hosting the 8th Annual Welcome Home Veterans Celebration on September 13th-16th, 2023. The four-day celebration includes a variety of events all designed to show appreciation for the service and valor of America’s veterans.

“The Welcome Home Veterans Celebrations is so dear to me,” said Visit Clarksville Director of Tourism Sales, Frances Manzitto. “It’s a time for tour groups and military personnel to gather and fellowship, to remember, honor, and celebrate their service time together and those that gave all in sacrifice for our nation.”

Activities for the week include meals, guest speakers, special ceremonies, concerts, and the Welcome Home Veterans parade.

“We are honored to be hosting this event for all the brave men and women who have served our country,” said Jerry Allbert, Visit Clarksville Board of Directors Chairman. “It is always a memorable weekend full of good food, great music, and camaraderie.”

Wednesday kicks off the four-day event with an opening barbecue dinner and a performance by Mark Alan Cash. Thursday begins with a Hero Breakfast with local JROTC cadets and veterans having the opportunity to dine together. A special reception honoring women veterans will be conducted at Tennessee Valley Brewing in the afternoon. The night will end with a Remembrance Ceremony at First Baptist Church Clarksville.

The Valor Luncheon and Quilts of Valor presentation will kick off Friday’s festivities. Capping off the night will be the Salute to Veterans Dinner at The Ruby Cora with a performance by Hank Williams, Sr. tribute artist, Jason Petty.

Saturday is a day of celebration. The day begins with the Welcome Home Veterans Parade taking the streets at 10:00am in Downtown Clarksville. The parade features local JROTC Cadets, marching bands, military vehicles and floats, and veterans who wish to walk or ride in the parade.

The evening will conclude with Barbecue and Bluegrass at Beachaven Vineyards and Winery with a performance by the local bluegrass band, Passenger Creek.

Details and online registration are available at www.welcomehomeveteranscelebration.com

For more information about bringing your group to the Celebration, contact Frances Manzitto by email at frances@visitclarksvilletn.com or by phone at 931.320.0869.