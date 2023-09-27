Montgomery County Seeks Candidates for Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award Program

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Government is seeking adult and youth nominations for the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards (GVSA). Nominations are due by November 8th, 2023, and are located at https://bit.ly/3Rvw68i.

As part of the effort to promote a culture of volunteering, GVSA recognizes people who contribute to the community on a local level. The GVSA promotes statewide volunteerism and strengthens community service participation throughout Tennessee every year. GVSA seeks to recognize one youth and one adult in each Tennessee county for exemplary volunteer work.

“Our community is great because we have so many kind and caring people. There are unsung heroes who make a difference every day without seeking reward. Recognizing them is one way to show gratitude and encourage others to get involved,” stated Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden.

A local committee will judge the nominations and send final selections to GVSA Tennessee staff. As well as nominees from other counties across Tennessee, Montgomery County’s adult and youth nominees will be honored at the GVSA Ceremony on February 18th, 2024.

Please send your nomination form or questions to Montgomery County Public Information Officer Michelle Newell at manewell@mcgtn.net or call 931.648.8482.