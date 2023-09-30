Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department to host Day with the Dead Tour at Riverview Cemetery

Clarksville, TN – Join a captivating journey into the past as history is brought to life at the Day with the Dead Tour, hosted by Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s historical interpreters. This unique event will take place on Saturday, October 7th, 2023.

Held at the picturesque Riverview Cemetery (635 North Spring Street), which has been the final resting place for some of the area’s most intriguing individuals since as early as 1800, the Day with the Dead Tour promises a memorable experience for all history enthusiasts. Actors dressed in period clothing will skillfully portray the deceased, regaling visitors with their captivating life stories.

Roxanne Jenkins, Associate Historical Interpreter at Fort Defiance, expressed her excitement for the event, saying, “The Day with the Dead Tour is a unique and immersive way to connect with the rich history of Clarksville and Montgomery County. It’s a chance to step back in time and hear the stories of the people who helped shape our community.”

Each guided tour through the cemetery will last approximately an hour and a half, providing ample time to delve into the history of this remarkable place.

Tours will commence at 3:00pm, with new tours starting every 30 minutes until 7:00pm, ensuring that visitors can choose a convenient time to participate.

Ticket Pricing

Adult Tickets (ages 13 and up): $15.00

$15.00 Youth Tickets (ages 8-12): $7.00

Please note that this program is not recommended for children under 8 years of age. To maintain the solemn atmosphere of the cemetery, strollers, and pets are not permitted during the tours.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to connect with the rich history of Clarksville and Montgomery County, brought to life by talented actors and guided by passionate interpreters.

To secure your spot at the Day with the Dead Tour, please register online at https://tinyurl.com/2mbp4ymw.

About Fort Defiance

The Fort Defiance Civil War Park and Interpretive Center is operated by the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department.

Fort Defiance, which overlooks the confluence of the Red and Cumberland Rivers, was a cornerstone of the Confederate defense of the area and an important part of the eventual Union occupation of Clarksville. In 1982, Judge and Mrs. Sam Boaz, donated the property to the City of Clarksville.

In 2008, the City secured a $2.2 million federal grant that was combined with local funding and the process of construction of the interpretive center and walking trails began. The more than 1,500-square-foot Center features exhibits about the local area and the fort during the Civil War.

Fort Defiance Interpretive Center is open Monday-Saturday, 10:00am to 4:00pm and Sunday, 1:00pm to 5:00pm during the Spring and Summer.

It is located at 120 Duncan Street, Clarksville, TN.

For more information, visit www.fortdefianceclarksville.com

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.