News

Clarksville Police respond to shooting at N’Quire Bar on Riverside Drive

Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received a 911 call at approximately 2:05am regarding a shooting that had already occurred in the parking lot of N’Quire Bar and Lounge, 700 North Riverside Drive.

One person has been shot in the abdomen and has been transported to Tennova Healthcare by Montgomery County EMS, and his status is unknown at this time.

CPD Officers and Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office both responded to the scene and are working to collect evidence and speak to witnesses. Witnesses stated that several vehicles left the area at a high rate of speed, and detectives are asking for anyone with information regarding this incident to call 911.

There is no other information available for release at this time. This is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Heath at 931.648.0656, ext. 5223.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

