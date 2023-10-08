Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for October 8th – 12th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – As we ease into the week, the Clarksville-Montgomery County area can expect some pleasant weather conditions. Tonight, we’ll have partly cloudy skies with a low around 49, accompanied by a gentle southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

On Columbus Day, we’ll start with partly sunny conditions, but gradually, the sun will break through, giving us a high near 70. The southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph will shift to the northwest in the afternoon.

Monday night will bring mostly clear skies, and the temperature will dip to around 44 degrees. The north-northwest wind, initially at about 5 mph, will become calm after midnight.

As we head into Tuesday, you can expect sunny skies with a high near 72. Light and variable winds will transition to a westward direction at 5 to 10 mph during the morning.

It will be partly cloudy Tuesday night, with a low around 50. The west-northwest wind at about 5 mph will switch to the southeast in the evening.

There will be mostly sunny conditions on Wednesday and a high near 80. The south wind at 5 to 10 mph will make for a pleasant day.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 56. The south wind, slightly stronger at 10 to 15 mph, will be gentle.

We can anticipate sunny weather continuing on Thursday, with a high near 78. A south wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph, might provide a gentle breeze.

Thursday night may bring a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1:00am. It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 62—the south wind at 10 to 15 mph.

It will be a beautiful week ahead for Clarksville-Montgomery County, so make the most of the sunny days and comfortable temperatures.