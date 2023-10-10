“The Rock Horror Show” at the Roxy Regional Theatre kicks off Thursday with Pay What You Can

Clarksville, TN – Pay-what-you-can for “The Rocky Horror Show” at the Roxy Regional Theatre is this Thursday, October 12th, 2023. All tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm on Thursday for a $5.00 minimum donation.

Dig out your fishnet stockings, dust off your stilettos, and Rediscover the Fantasy of Richard O’Brien’s cult classic “The Rocky Horror Show!” That sweet transvestite and his motley crew return to the Roxy Regional Theatre for the eleventh year this Thursday, October 12th at 7:00pm.

Bradley Oosterink and Kayla Brandt star as sweethearts Brad and Janet, who innocently set out to visit an old professor one fateful night. The night out is destined to be one they will never forget, as a thunderstorm and a flat tire lead them to the castle of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, an alien, transvestite scientist with a manic genius and insatiable libido, played by a stiletto and fishnet stocking-clad Travis Ulrich.

Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named Rocky. A loving homage to the cult-classic, sci-fi film, and horror genres with an irresistible rock ‘n’ roll score, this is a hilarious, wild ride that Clarksville will not soon forget!

Directed by NYC-based German-American actor and singer Leigh Martha Klinger and choreographed by Emily Ruck, with music direction by NYC-based musician and performer Allison Kelly, “The Rocky Horror Show” also features Alex Vanburen as Riff Raff, Ashley Birnbaum as Magenta, Faith Konty as Columbia, Ansley Arthur as Eddie and Dr. Scott, and Matthew Hawkins as Rocky.

This year, the role of the Narrator will be played by David Graham and a rotating cast of special guests, including Kathy Watts (October 14th), Kate Gauf (October 20), and Kyle King and Tiffany Hill (October 28th at 7:00pm). Prepare to dance the “Time Warp” like never before to live music provided by Arielle Chambers on piano, Thad Wallus on guitar, Caleb Barlow on bass, and Bernard Lott on drums.

Thursday, October 12th at 7:00pm

Friday, October 13th at 7:00pm

Saturday, October 14th at 7:00pm

Thursday, October 19th at 7:00pm

Friday, October 20th at 7:00pm

Saturday, October 21st at 7:00pm

Thursday, October 26th at 7:00pm

Friday, October 27th at 7:00pm

Saturday, October 28th at 7:00pm

Saturday, October 28th at 11:59pm

This production is recommended for mature audiences only due to language and content. Audience participation is encouraged, and patrons are invited to dress up in their favorite Rocky Horror attire. Bags of props will be available for $5.00 in the lobby one hour prior to performances. Outside props will not be permitted, as they may damage the theatre or injure actors and/or audience members.

“The Rocky Horror Show” is produced in part through the generous support of Brad & Lisa Martin and presented through a special arrangement with Concord Theatricals, www.concordtheatricals.com

Tickets are $35.00 and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at (931) 645-7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).

The military can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run, while CitySaver coupon holders can receive two tickets for the price of one to Friday performances. Austin Peay State University students can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all Thursday performances. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10.00 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances.

On Tuesday, October 31st, for the third year, “The Rocky Horror Show” will go on the road for only one night for a special Halloween performance at City Winery in Nashville. Reservations for this performance are available online at www.citywinery.com/nashville

Buy Tickets

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.