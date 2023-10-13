APSU Volleyball drops Three Set Match to Florida Gulf Coast

Fort Myers, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team ran into a streaking Florida Gulf Coast team, falling in three sets (14-25, 9-25, 15-25) Friday night in Atlantic Sun Conference play at Alico Arena.

Austin Peay (9-11, 2-5 ASUN) got out to a slow start and could not recover, finishing the match with 23 kills and a .050 attack percentage. Maggie Keenan and Mikayla Powell had six kills each to pace the Governors’ effort.

FGCU (13-5, 7-0 ASUN) won its 18th consecutive regular-season conference match behind a 46-kill performance that saw it post a .388 attack percentage. The Eagles won the opening two sets wire-to-wire and overcame an early deficit to win the match in three sets. Alexandria Zakutney scored 16 kills at a .382 attack rate to lead FDGCU’s offense.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team continues its Florida road trip with a Saturday 5:00pm match at Stetson. The Hatters dropped a four-set decision to ASUN co-leader Lipscomb Friday night.