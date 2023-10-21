Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Fright on Franklin to be held October 28th

Clarksville, TN – Join us for an afternoon of spooky fun at The City of Clarksville’s 14th annual Fright on Franklin, presented by Altra Federal Credit Union, which will return on Saturday, October 28th, 2023, from 3:00pm to 6:00pm in Downtown Clarksville.

This year’s event will feature more than 60 candy booth vendors and the annual costume contest. Local businesses and organizations will be competing for the best-decorated booth while handing out candy and other promotional items.

“This event is all about fun for the whole family,” says Amanda Pitt, an Event Planning Specialist with Clarksville Parks and Recreation. “Our department loves hosting Fright on Franklin because it combines our love for the Clarksville community and our mission to provide opportunities for families to enjoy quality time together.”

Costume Contest

Contestants will be dressed to impress for the Fright on Franklin costume contest. The contest is pre-registration only, with limited space in each age group. Same-day registration will be available if spaces are still open.

Contestants must check in at Public Square’s Clarksville Parks and Recreation tent 15 minutes before their age group begins.

Costume Categories will be judged at the following times:

Newborn to 2 years – 3:15pm

3-6 years – 3:45pm

7-9 years – 4:15pm

10-12 years – 4:45pm

Group Contest – 5:15pm

(Preference will be given to original costumes in all age categories.)

Visit https://tinyurl.com/ytt4a3dx to register by October 27th.

Parking and Closures

To ensure the safety of attendees, Franklin Street, North First Street from Strawberry Alley to Franklin Street, and Public Square will be closed to traffic beginning on Saturday, October 28th at 7:00am. In order to set up for the event, Franklin Street, North First Street, and Public Square should be clear of vehicles on Saturday by 8:00am.

Standard parking will be available outside of the closed areas during the event. In addition, the lower parking lot at City Hall will be open and available for parking.