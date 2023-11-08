Austin Peay State University releases Fan Experience for Military Appreciation Day this Saturday

Clarksville, TN – From military vehicles on display to giveaways and more, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics has an action-packed Military Appreciation Day leading up to Saturday’s football game against Utah Tech.

Gameday Sponsor – Echo Power Engineering

Echo Power Engineering is the official gameday sponsor of Saturday’s game against Utah Tech. They will be giving out free camouflage rally towels, while supplies last.

Chick-Fil-A Wilma Rudolph Stache Street

Stache Street returns to the pre-game festivities for the 2023 season! Taking over the area beside Tailgate Alley, Stache Street allows fans to enjoy various food truck options, activities, and more in a family-friendly environment.

Tailgate Alley

For the 12th season, Austin Peay Athletics presents Tailgate Alley in Lot 6 (Foy Lot). Limited single-game spaces are available for $20.00 per game, and season ticket members can purchase a season-long tailgating pass for $75.00 per spot.

Fans can take their reserved spots in Tailgate Alley at 9:00am Beginning at 10:30pm, Austin Peay State University campus police will close Stache Street and Tailgate Alley to further parking for the day.

Gov Walk

The team busses will arrive on Drane Street at approximately 10:30am and Walden will lead the Govs through Tailgate Alley and into Fortera Stadium! All are welcome to Tailgate Alley to cheer on Coach Walden and the Governors as they make their way to Fortera Stadium on gameday!

Veterans Day Parade

Before the game, visit the downtown area for the annual Clarksville-Montgomery County Veterans Day Parade, which begins at 10:00am on the corner of Eight Street and College Street. Due to the parade, the area near the Sundquist Science Building will be closed between 9:00am and 9:30am.

Helicopters and Bradley Fighting Vehicle on Display

Before heading in the gates to cheer on the Govs, take pictures in the cockpit of an Apache and Chinook helicopter, displayed at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field or in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle outside the Jenkins Family Fieldhouse.

In addition, 15 minutes before kickoff, a flyover also will feature two Black Hawk helicopters.

Buffalo Wild Wings Blazin’ VIPeay Zone

Buffalo Wild Wings will provide all-you-can-eat food and drinks, including beer, in the Blazin’ VIPeay Zone, which will be in the south end zone of Fortera Stadium under the scoreboard and will open 60 minutes prior to kickoff before closing at the end of halftime.

Fans that attend Wednesday’s coaches show at Buffalo Wild Wings on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard can receive a pass to the Blazin’ VIPeay Zone by being one of the first 20 people to wear red and order an entrée at the Austin Peay Coaches Show.

Fans who receive a pass at the APSU Coaches Show must purchase a ticket – in any section – to the upcoming football game and redeem their pass that Saturday.

Tickets are Still on Sale!

Austin Peay State University Athletics tickets are now available through Ticketmaster! Single-game and season tickets are easily accessible through a mobile device, offering fans a safe and secure platform. Select here for more information on mobile ticketing through Ticketmaster.