Monday, November 13, 2023
September Business After Hours

O'Neal Wiggins, Heather Fleming and Cindy Greene
Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Jeff Burkhart opened the eighth Screaming Eagle Car Wash in Clarksville, located on Tiny Town Road. And to celebrate, he joined with the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce to host September’s Business After Hours.

“We hope to just give our customers a good wash for their money,” Burkhart said. “We have the top-of-the-line equipment in this 150′ long facility. It’s the longest car wash in town, and it’s designed to provide vehicle owners with a cleaner, dryer car.”

Burkhart says the location is great, with daily traffic counts in excess of 35,000. “There are also 1,000 houses in the neighborhoods behind us, that this location will be convenient to. Plus, it’s on the going-home side, allowing easier access for the customers. The project took about a year to complete.”

