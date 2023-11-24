Montgomery County Veterans Coalition holds United for Veterans Dinner

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Veterans Coalition (MCVC) recently held its annual United for Veterans Dinner at The Ruby Cora.

“This was our 3rd annual dinner, which helps us educate the public about MCVC and to raise money that allows us to focus on our mission, which is to collaborate with, find resources for, and continue our advocacy of veterans in our community,” C.C. Wheeler said.

“We were at 130 people this year. We had civilians, veterans, and active duty soldiers in attendance, as well as the local businesses that support us. This year’s top sponsors were F&M Bank and Altra Federal Credit Union. Caprigio’s did the catering, and I Emceed.”

MCVC continues to grow, and is already looking at new programs for next year, expanding their presence, and bringing together military, civilians, and veterans.

Photo Gallery